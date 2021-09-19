Thalapathy Vijay files case against 11 including his father and mother in Madras High Court; Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly filed a case against 11 people, including his mother and father. The news has taken social media by storm and is currently a talking topic among industry people as well. Reportedly, the actor has filed a case seeking an injunction restraining them from using his name or the name of his fan clubs in politics.

For the unversed, Vijay's father and veteran director SA Chandrasekhar started a political party called the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam. The political party has SA Chandrasekhar as General Secretary, Shoba Chandrasekhar as treasurer, and Padmanabhan as the leader, as filed with the Election Commission of India.

In 2020, there were reports about Vijay joining his father's political party. However, the Bigil actor released a statement clarifying that he has no connection with whatever political party or statement his father gave. The statement also stated that he was not bound by his father's political aspirations and has distanced himself from the same.

"I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them”, read his statement released in November 2020.

