Thalapathy Vijay fined 1 Lakh by Madras High Court for seeking tax exemption on his Rolls Royce; Read Deets

Thalapathy Vijay was fined Rs 1 Lakh by Madras High Court for seeking tax exemption on his luxurious car Rolls Royce. He was asked to pay the tax within a two week period.

Thalapathy Vijay, who owns a bunch of luxury cars, was fined Rs 1 Lakh by the Madras High Court, for not paying entry tax on his Rolls Royce car. The car is worth of Rs 7.95 crores. In 2012, the Bigil actor filed a petition to restrain tax authorities from demanding or collecting entry tax of his Rolls Royce car, which was imported from England. Today, the Madras High Court dismissed his petition and fined him Rs 1 Lakh for failing to pay entry tax on his luxurious car.

The court ordered Vijay to deposit Rs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Public Relief Fund within two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of the order. He was also asked to pay the tax due within a two-week period. “Those fans see such actors as real heroes. In a state like Tamil Nadu, where such actors have become rulers of the state, they are not expected to behave like a ‘reel hero’. Tax evasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional,” the judge said.

A few days back a video on the internet claimed that Vijay was driving his wine-coloured swanky Rolls Royce in Chennai, which had created quite a buzz on social media.

On the work front, after scoring a massive success with Master, Thalapathy Vijay is pumped up for his next movie titled Beast. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will see Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar. Currently, the actor is busy shooting the second schedule along with his team in Chennai. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the film.

