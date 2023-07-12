Thalapathy Vijay FINED for violating traffic rules?

Thalapathy Vijay may have forayed into politics but had a brush with the law recently. Apparently, he violated traffic rules while returning home after meeting his party members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI). Reportedly, the actor violated traffic rules as his car ditched red signals in more than two places. The traffic police have reportedly fined him Rs 500. A few photos of his car and challan are going viral on social media.

Thalapathy Vijay reportedly had to skip the red signals to avoid his fans who were following his car. The actor's fans followed him from Panaiyur to his home in Neelangarai. And to escape them, Vijay and his driver violated traffic rules.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently all over the news for reports of quitting films to begin his journey in politics. In fact, on Monday, after wrapping up the Leo shoot, he also met the members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI). He had a discussion with party members and photos of him took the internet by storm. It is reported that Vijay would not continue his acting career after his political entry. It said that the actor wants to solely focus on being a politician from here on.



Professional front

On July 10, director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced the wrap-up of Thalapathy Vijay's portions in the upcoming highly anticipated film Leo. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay plays the role of a gangster in his 40s, who is staying in Kashmir, away from the world of gang wars by running a chocolate factory. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead and Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the antagonist. It also features a stellar star cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Arjun Das, Mathew Thomas, and others in supporting roles. It is also reported that actors like Dhanush, Kamal Haasan and Ram Charan will be seen making cameo appearances too.

After this, he announced his next with Venkat Prabhu. Thalapathy 68 is rumored to be his last film.

