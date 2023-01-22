Thalapathy Vijay flaunts his new look at Varisu success bash; To sport long hair in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film?

Thalapathy Vijay , the celebrated star of the Tamil film industry is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing Varisu . The family entertainer which is directed by Vamshi Paidipally earned mixed reviews from the audiences. But the mixed response has not prevented the Thalapathy Vijay starrer from emerging as a massive box office hit. Recently, the Varisu team hosted a special bash to celebrate the success of the film and it was attended by the cast and crew members.

Recently, musician S Thaman took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with the Varisu team, including leading man Thalapathy Vijay, director Vamshi Paidipally , and lyricist Vivek. "WHAT A MOMENT With #Vijay Anna at #Varisu #blockbustervarisu ," Thaman captioned his post. However, it is Thalapathy Vijay's new look in the picture, that caught the eye of his fans and Tamil cinema audiences now. Interestingly, the popular star is seen flaunting his new long hair look in the new picture, which is now going viral on social media.

Vijay to sport long hair in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film?

If the reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay is now busy growing long hair for his next outing in Tamil cinema, which is helmed by hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the popular star might be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. In the picture, Vijay is also seen with a salt n pepper beard, which he is sporting for the perfection of his character who is a gangster in his 40s.

Thalapathy 67 to get a grand launch on THIS date

Recently, Pinkvilla Exclusively reported that Thalapathy 67 is set to get its grand launch, soon. The sources close to Lokesh Kanagaraj's ambitious film confirmed that the makers are planning to release the much-awaited announcement teaser on January 26, Thursday, on the special occasion of Republic day. "As of now, there is a discussion to present an official announcement video on January 26. It will give a sneak peek into Thalapathy Vijay’s character, as well as into Lokesh Kanagaraj’s world, which he is set to create with this film," said a source close to the development.

Thalapathy 67 star cast and crew

The much-awaited project will feature senior Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist, thus marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Trisha Krishnan, the popular actress is playing the female lead in Thalapathy 67, thus reuniting with Thalapathy Vijay after a very long gap. In a recent interview, director Gautham Vasudev Menon confirmed that he is playing a pivotal role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. Thalapathy 67 will also feature filmmaker Mysskin, Arjun Das, Masoor Ali Khan, and others in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score. Girish Gangadharan is the director of photography. Philomin Das handles the editing.