Thalapathy Vijay gets praised by a Kerala politician; Says 'He is absolutely brilliant'

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most bankable and sought after actors in the Tamil film industry. The actor has been winning the hearts of the audience with his powerful on-screen roles. His recent film Bigil set the box office on fire as it crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide. The film, which is directed by Atlee opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Meanwhile, Thalpathy Vijay has managed to win the heart of P.C. George, the MLA of Poonjur. "Vijay, this boy from Tamil Nadu is awesome. He is absolutely brilliant," said the Politician.

"During my academic days in Ernakulam, I used to watch only Tamil movies. Later, I hardly even watch films. But I have seen Vijay’s few films sometimes on TV. Once, a few people from Mundakayam came here to invite me to a function of Vijay Fans Association. As you know, Mundakayam is our constituency. And I went there.(he pauses) Oh my dear lord! Thousands of young Vijay fans are giving milk bath to the actor's photo," IndiaGlitz quoted the MLA as saying.

He further added, "How can someone influence the public to this extent? Not everyone are capable of doing it. Only gentlemen like Vijay can influence like this. After this incident, I started reading about him and I came to know that Vijay is a great philanthropist, a social worker, and a very compassionate person. Likewise, Vijay's Fans' Association is doing all these works and services using cash from their pockets. And if any of their members are facing trouble, Vijay meets them in person and cares for them. He is such a good actor. Let Almighty God bless him."

Credits :Indiaglitz

