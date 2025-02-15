Thalapathy Vijay gets upgraded ‘Y’ level security amid buzz on his alleged last film Jana Nayagan: Reports

Thalapathy Vijay is prepping up for his one last appearance on the celluloid with the H Vinoth directed Jana Nayagan. The first look of the movie is already out and fans are rooting to witness their favourite superstar spread magic once more on the big screens. And now, the actor has beefed up his security as per latest reports.

According to Times Now, Thalapathy Vijay has now been granted an enhanced stage of ‘Y’ security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The actor will now be guarded by an 8 person entourage of personnel from the CRPF and PSO round the clock at his Tamil Nadu residence.

For the unversed, the Tamil icon had previously announced stepping back from films and entering into full-time politics. He has even enlisted his own political party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam back in 2024.

Well, coming back to his work front, his last release with Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest Of All Time recorded a phenomenal number at the box office, not to forget the amount of positive response and applause he won from audiences.

Moving on, he has been carefully managing both work on his political career as well as his alleged last film Jana Nayagan. The first look of the project was shared back in January 27, wherein Vijay was seen striking his signature pose while clicking a selfie with the masses.

Check it out here:

Backed by KVN Productions, the movie has been rumored to provide an allure to Thalapathy’s impending political career. However, dismissing all unnecessary chatter on the matter, it was the director H Vinoth clarified that the movie whatsoever did not have any political intonations.

He even added that it did not either mean any personal attack or dig at any political leader or party.

The filmmaker highlighted that the only thing the upcoming movie wishes to establish is present Thalapathy Vijay in a never seen before light, emoting his true element.

Moreover, he mentioned how the actor too wanted the movie to be something that could be easily watched by audiences of all age groups.