Thalapathy Vijay goofing around on the sets of Jilla in this BTS VIDEO cannot be missed; Watch

As soon as the fun-filled video came up online, it started going viral on social media with fans and followers sharing it across all platforms.

At a time when fans of Thalapathy Vijay are desperately waiting for the release of his upcoming film Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, an old video of the actor from the film Jilla has now surfaced online, where he can be seen goofing around with his co-actress Kajal Aggarwal while they were shooting for a song. As soon as the video surfaced online, it took over the internet, as fans of both the actors are sharing them on social media.

Since this video has come up at a time when fans are enjoying all the throwback moments of the actors, it has gained major popularity among the fans. Although Vijay is known as a person who is reserved, this video proves otherwise. It shows Vijay goofing around the sets of the film, as Kajal was seen dancing for a song sequence. Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal shared the screen space for the first time in the film Thuppakki directed by AR Murugadoss.

Also Read: Hansika Motwani gives chill vibes in bell bottoms and relives her good old days; Take a look

Then again the duo joined hands for the film Jilla directed by R T Neason. Most recently, they shared the screen space in Atlee's Mersal. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal are expected to join hands yet again for AR Murugadoss’ upcoming directorial venture. The film will reportedly be produced by Sun Pictures. Though the makers have not issued any official cast list, Kajal spilled the beans during an interaction with fans on social media. Kajal, on the other hand, will be next seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2.

Watch the video here:

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×