  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay goofing around on the sets of Jilla in this BTS VIDEO cannot be missed; Watch

As soon as the fun-filled video came up online, it started going viral on social media with fans and followers sharing it across all platforms.
18219 reads Mumbai
Thalapathy Vijay goofing around on the sets of Jilla in this BTS VIDEO cannot be missed; WatchThalapathy Vijay goofing around on the sets of Jilla in this BTS VIDEO cannot be missed; Watch
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At a time when fans of Thalapathy Vijay are desperately waiting for the release of his upcoming film Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, an old video of the actor from the film Jilla has now surfaced online, where he can be seen goofing around with his co-actress Kajal Aggarwal while they were shooting for a song. As soon as the video surfaced online, it took over the internet, as fans of both the actors are sharing them on social media.

Since this video has come up at a time when fans are enjoying all the throwback moments of the actors, it has gained major popularity among the fans. Although Vijay is known as a person who is reserved, this video proves otherwise. It shows Vijay goofing around the sets of the film, as Kajal was seen dancing for a song sequence. Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal shared the screen space for the first time in the film Thuppakki directed by AR Murugadoss.

Also Read: Hansika Motwani gives chill vibes in bell bottoms and relives her good old days; Take a look

Then again the duo joined hands for the film Jilla directed by R T Neason. Most recently, they shared the screen space in Atlee's Mersal. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal are expected to join hands yet again for AR Murugadoss’ upcoming directorial venture. The film will reportedly be produced by Sun Pictures. Though the makers have not issued any official cast list, Kajal spilled the beans during an interaction with fans on social media. Kajal, on the other hand, will be next seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2.

Watch the video here:

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement