Thalapathy Vijay graced the Leo producer son's wedding reception

Thalapathy Vijay is usually seen avoiding public appearances. However, the Theri actor sometimes makes exceptions for his fans and friends from the industry. The Master actor was recently spotted at the wedding reception of his Leo producer, Lalit Kumar's son in Chennai.

The reception was held on 23rd November, Thursday. Images of the Varisu actor from the event have taken social media by storm, much to the delight of his fans. Read more to find out.

Thalapathy Vijay’s dapper look at the wedding reception

The Mersal actor looked dapper in a crisp white full-sleeve shirt and dark denim jeans. Sporting his signature black and white beard look, a popular style from his upcoming film Leo, the Sarkar movie actor made a striking appearance. Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer for Leo, was also among the notable attendees at the event.

In the video footage, the Bigil movie actor was spotted carrying a flower bouquet as he approached the stage to felicitate the newlyweds. The Nanban movie actor was seen heartfully smiling in photographs with the newlywed couple and waved to his fans from the stage with a warm smile.

Check out the video and photos of Thalapathy Vijay below

More about Thalapathy Vijay Leo's -H2

The much-anticipated digital premiere of the Tamil film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay to grace Netflix screens on November 24, 2023, for Indian audiences. The film's global release across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages is scheduled for November 28, 2023.

In Leo, Thalapathy Vijay portrays Parthiban, an animal rescuer and cafe owner, leading a peaceful life with his wife (Trisha) and their two children. However, his tranquility is shattered when a ruthless gang of dacoits threatens his existence, setting the stage for an intense and suspenseful drama. Leo delivers on expectations, adhering to Vijay's signature formula of action-packed sequences, powerful dialogues, and a compelling narrative that transforms him from a mere star into a heroic savior.

Check out the trailer of Thalapathy Vijay Leo's movie below

Marking the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is slated for theatrical release on 19th October. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, and many more. With a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes, the Leo experience also features special appearances by Anurahg Kashyap and Kamal Haasan (voice only).

Produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner Seven Screen Studio, Leo features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking the third collaboration between him and Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master and Vikram. Manoj Paramahamsa serves as the cinematographer, while editing is handled by the director's frequent collaborator Philomin Raj.

