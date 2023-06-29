Thalapathy Vijay had THIS reaction when Mari Selvaraj narrated a story to him; Details inside

Mari Selvaraj's filmography comprises just three films, but he has already developed a filmmaking style that is unique and different from the rest of the lot. His first two releases were films that not only managed to be great financial successes but were also highly acclaimed. As his films usually have clear politics that accompany them, people have been drawn into the worlds he creates by getting sucked into them.

But one thing not many people know about him is that he is a die-hard Thalapathy Vijay fanboy. He has also narrated a story to the actor, and Vijay's reaction to it is one that those waiting to see their collaboration would definitely want to know.

Mari Selvaraj narrated a story to Thalapayhy Vijay

When the Pariyerum Perumal director narrated a story to Thalapathy Vijay, his reaction was Enna Sir (What sir). Further elaborating on this reaction from the actor, the filmmaker said that it might have been because he had narrated the script as a director and not as a fanboy.

Since both of them are two of the biggest voices in the present Tamil cinema climate, it would be interesting to see if there is indeed a fruitful collaboration between the two. They are both political, and as the Azhagiya Tamizh Magan actor has more than once expressed his desire to venture into politics, it would be exciting to see if this collaboration indeed turns out to be true and what the end result of it would be. Vijay comes from a very commercial space, and Mari Selavaraj’s films have always stuck with reality. So their partnership would be a whole new direction for Vijay, the actor.

Check out the trailer for Mari Selvaraj's latest release Maamannan here:

The path ahead for Thalapathy Vijay

There have been rumors going around for the longest period of time that Thalapathy Vijay is set on entering politics and that his next release after Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo will be his final one. This film is Thalapathy 68, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Then, if that is indeed the case, we would not be able to see the director and actor combination of Selvaraj and Vijay on our screen.

