Thalapathy Vijay hit with chappal as he arrives to pay last respects to Captain Vijayakanth

The news of Captain Vijayakanth's demise has left fans, followers and celebrities equally shattered. Several prominent faces from the industry, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Antony, Suriya, and many more expressed their heartfelt condolences to the late actor’s family.

Late on December 28th, Thalapathy Vijay was seen visiting the bereaved, and paid his last respects to Captain Vijayakanth. The Leo actor shared a personal bond with the actor-politician, and has even shared screen space with him in his second film Senthoorapandi. However, as if to add insult to injury, fans attacked Vijay with a chappal as he was leaving after paying his respects. The incident has left fans of both actors shocked. Nonetheless, the actor maintained his composure, and left without reacting to the incident.

Check out the video below:

Captain Vijayakanth and Thalapathy Vijay’s bond

Thalapathy Vijay considered Captain Vijayakanth to be a mentor. In fact, Vijayakanth also had really good relations with Vijay’s father, director SA Chandrasekhar, who has cast the veteran actor in several films that went on to become blockbusters. This also strengthened the relationship between the two families.

SA Chandrasekhar approached Captain Vijayakanth to play a crucial role in the Mersal actor’s second film, titled Senthoorapandi. Thalapathy Vijay’s father also directed the film. The film is considered to be a turning point in the actor’s career.

South Indian celebrities pay their respects to Captain Vijayakanth

Over the past couple of months, Captain Vijayakanth had been hospitalized over persistent throat pain and cough. It was later diagnosed to be pneumonia. As the news of his demise broke out, celebrities took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences.

Several celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vishal and more spoke about how Vijayakanth was a great human being. Rajinikanth, who was filming for his upcoming project with TJ Gnanavel, halted the filming in order to travel back to Chennai and pay his respects. The actors were also spotted at the Island Grounds today for the funeral. The last rites of Captain Vijayakanth will take place on the evening of 29th December, with full state honors being conferred upon him.

