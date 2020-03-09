Thalapathy Vijay is on a holiday ahead of grand audio launch of Master; Details Inside

Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly on a holiday and will be returning before March 15 for the grand audio launch of Master.

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Master's post-production has kick-started and is progressing at a rapid pace. The team recently wrapped up the final schedule in Chennai. After working non-stop for 129 days, the makers of the team have finally wrapped up the shoot. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and shared an emotional note alongside a group picture from the last day of the shoot. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly on a holiday and will be returning before March 15 for the grand audio launch of Master.

The makers of Master recently took to social media and confirmed that the audio launch of the film will take place on March 15 in Chennai. However, the venue details have been kept under wraps. The same will be live telecast on Sun television channel on March 15 at 6:30 PM. Master is one of the much-awaited films and it will see Vijay Sethupathi as a villain. Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing the screen space for the first time and this is going to be one of the highlights of Master.

Meanwhile, here's a picture of Vijay taking rounds on social media as he heads for a short vacation: #ThalapathyVijay on a #kuttybreak He will be back in Chennai before March 15 for the audio launch of his upcoming biggie #Master on Sunday, March 15. #MasterAudioLaunchOnSunTVon15th MORE: https://t.co/sLBIAHoks6 pic.twitter.com/KITjg3sHxE — sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) March 9, 2020

Said to be a gangster drama, Master will see Vijay Sethupathi play the antagonist while Malavika Mohanan will be seen in an important role. The film will be bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators. Master will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

