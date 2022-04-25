Thalapathy Vijay hosts dinner for Beast team, Nelson Dilipkumar pens heartfelt note for actor's support & love

Thalapathy Vijay hosted a special meet to celebrate the success of his recently released film Beast with his team. He hosted a lunch at his place with entire team including Nelson Dilipkumar, Anirudh Ravichander, Pooja Hegde, Jani Master and etc. On that note, the director shared a team pic and penned a heartfelt note for actor's love and support.

In the pic, Vijay can be seen sitting in center along with Pooja, Nelson, Anirudh, Anbariv, Pallavi Singh and others enjoying food and posing at the table. The director penned a note, which read, , "Thank you Vijay sir for hosting us. It was a fun-filled and memorable evening with the whole team. I take this moment to thank Vijay sir for his love and support. You were a charm to work with sir. I am truly honored & I shall cherish this experience for life. Your charisma and super stardom has taken this film all the way sir.

Now, Thalapathy Vijay's father SA Chandrasekar in an interview slammed director Nelson for the lack of screenplay in the film

Though the film did wonders at the box office in terms of collections, it has been receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. the film is scoring well at the box office. The film crossed Rs. 100 crores, making it the first film since Master in January 2021 to hit the three-digit mark.

The flick also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

