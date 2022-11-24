Thalapathy Vijay is given an interesting nickname by his family; REVEALS mother Shoba Chandrasekhar

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the Indian film industry. The much-loved star is well-known for his electrifying screen presence and killer dance moves. However, when it comes to real life, the Varisu actor is a calm and composed person who leads a private life. He is not much active on social media and rarely makes public appearances. This is the reason why Thalapathy Vijay's fans are keen to know little details of his personal life through his friends and colleagues.

Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar recently surprised the star's fans by revealing his nickname. Shoba, who made an appearance in a famous cooking show, revealed that Vijay is fondly called 'Jo' by his family members and close friends. For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay's official name is Joseph Vijay. The actor is still known as Joseph in his close circle. This is the reason why his parents and closest people call him 'Jo'.

Shoba Chandrasekhar cooks Vijay's favourite dish

In the cooking show, Shoba Chandrasekhar chose to prepare her only son's favourite dish, Sweet Pongal. The star mom revealed that Thalapathy Vijay absolutely loves simple, homemade food, and Sweet Pongal is one of his all-time favourite dishes. The singer's revelations have left the fans of Vijay, who are eager to know their idol's likes and dislikes, totally excited.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming projects

The celebrated star will be next seen in the upcoming family entertainer Varisu, which is simultaneously releasing in Tamil and Telugu. The movie, which is helmed by Vamsi Paidipally, is slated to hit the theatres as a Pongal 2023 release. Thalapathy Vijay will soon reunite with hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 67th outing in the film industry, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. The movie, which is touted to be a gangster drama, is expected to go on floors by the first week of December, this year, with a grand launch.

