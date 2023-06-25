Thalapathy Vijay is set to wrap up Leo shoot soon, will begin Thalapathy 68 next; Details here

Good news for Leo fans! The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will soon complete its shoot in a matter of days. After this, the fans of its lead actor, Thalapathy Vijay, still have another film to celebrate. Thalapathy 68, rumored to be Vijay’s last film before his foray into politics, will go on floors soon. Yes, you heard that right.

Thalapathy Vijay will complete Leo filming soon

If rumors are to be believed, Leo has only a few days of shooting left. Only 5–6 days are left for the film, which also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mansoor Ali Khan alongside Thalapathy.

There is just a small schedule left to shoot; the rest is all completed. The shoot will take place in Thalakonam and Chennai. The shoot in Chennai is just expected to last for one day.

Vijay is to start Thalapathy 68 before Leo's release

The Venkat Prabhu-directed film is expected to start shooting soon enough. Vijay will take a short break after the completion of the Leo shoot. After that, the Thulladha Manamum Thullum actor does not want to waste any time and will soon begin his next project, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

He will start shooting for Thalapathy 68 in August, even before Leo's release. Even though the actor usually waits for his previous film to release before beginning shooting for his next one, it seems the actor is now in a hurry.

Leo is set to release on October 19, 2023, and by the time it releases, Vijay will have already moved on to his next project. The highly anticipated project is touted to be the last in the actor’s career before his foray into the world of politics. This will make him the newest entrant among a sea of actors before him who have turned to a political career.

Well, let’s just say that his hurry to soon complete his films does indicate that he is indeed interested in entering politics.

