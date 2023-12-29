Thalapathy Vijay is shattered, heartbroken as he pays his last respects to Captain Vijayakanth; fans in shock

Captain Vijayakanth, a prominent actor and politician passed away on December 28th. Vijayakanth's mortal remains have been kept at Island Grounds in Chennai for public homage.

Thalapathy Vijay, who shares a special bond with Vijayakanth, visited the DMDK office on the night of December 28th to offer his last respects. He was visibly moved by the loss as he interacted with Vijayakanth's wife, Premalatha, and his sons.

As Vijay made his way out of the DMDK office, he was met by a large crowd of fans eager to express their grief and admiration for Captain Vijayakanth. With the help of security personnel, Vijay managed to navigate the crowd and get into his car.

The news of Vijayakanth's passing sent shockwaves through the Indian film industry and political circles. Numerous celebrities, including Kamal Haasan and Jr. NTR, took to social media to express their condolences and share fond memories of the departed leader.

Captain Vijayakanth, fondly known as Puratchi Kalaignar, wasn't just a celebrated actor and politician in Tamil Nadu; he also played a pivotal role in shaping the career of another cinematic icon, Thalapathy Vijay.

Their connection runs deeper than many might not know Vijayakanth frequently collaborating with Vijay's father, director SA Chandrasekhar. These collaborations, including hits like Neethiyin Marupakkam and Vetri, cemented a strong bond between the families.

Thalapathy Vijay's entry into the film industry wasn't easy the actor has faced a lot of challenges. His debut film, Naalaya Theerpu, unfortunately, didn't find the success everyone hoped for. SA Chandrasekhar requested Vijayakanth to star alongside his son in a new film, believing it would be the perfect platform to reignite Vijay's career.

Vijayakanth, ever the supportive figure, readily agreed and came on board for the project titled Sendhoorapandi. This 1996 film, directed by SA Chandrasekhar himself, became a turning point in Vijay's career.

