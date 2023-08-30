'Thalapathy Vijay is the reason why Jawan happened': Atlee reveals about Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer

The pre-release event of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan witnessed spectacular performances and memorable moments, making it an evening to remember. During his speech, the captain of the ship, Atlee, revealed that Jawan happened only due to Thalapathy Vijay. "Ennoda Annan.. Ennoda Thalapathy Vijay Sir," said Atlee.

This is no news that Thalapathy Vijay has a deep connection with various people in the industry, and one of his most cherished friendships is with director Atlee. The heartwarming bond between the two witnessed new heights today and fans did nothing but celebrated their friendship with hoots at Jawan's audio launch event in Chennai.

For the unversed, Vijay and Atlee's friendship began when they first collaborated on the blockbuster movie Theri, released in 2016. They teamed up again for Mersal in 2017, which was a game-changer for both Vijay and Atlee.

Atlee reveals an interesting detail about Shah Rukh Khan starter Jawan

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, at the event praised Shah Rukh Khan for being a grounded star. "A good artist must be a good human to give life to a character. SRK is a great human, who loves everyone equally. I love his spontaneity and knowledge," said Sethupathi.

The talented cast of the film minus Nayanthara graced the stage. Anirudh and Shah Rukh Khan enticed the audience with a breathtaking performance of the Zinda Banda song from Jawan. Thousands of fans, who had gathered in large numbers, were delighted to catch a glimpse of King Khan's magnetic persona. His mere presence and his once-in-a-lifetime experience of attending a live event with thousands of fans added a touch of grandeur and glamour to the evening.

