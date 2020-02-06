Thalapathy Vijay issues statements to Income Tax officials; Rs 65 crore found from his financier

The Income Tax officials have recorded statements from actor Vijay after conducting search operation at the actor's residence and the office of AGS productions.

The Income Tax officials have been searching the residence of actor Vijay for more than 20 hours now. In a latest update, the actor has now given his statements to the officials including his remuneration for the movie Bigil, in which he played the lad role. There is no update on what statements were recorded by the officials. The film was produced by AGS Productions. IT officials have conducted raid at the office and residence of AGS productions too.

Yesterday, Vijay was escorted out of the sets of his upcoming movie Master in Neyveli. From there, the IT officials took the actor to his home. Due to the unexpected raid, the shooting of Master was halted. Prior to Master, Vijay was seen in Bigil directed by Atlee. It starred Nayanthara in the female lead. The IT officials have also found some unaccounted transactions between financier Anbu Chezhiyan and actor Vijay. They have seized Rs 65 crore from the residence of the financier.

It should be noted that Archana Kalpathi of AGS productions, recently took to Twitter to thanks the fans of Vijay ahead of the film’s 100th day in theaters. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “#Bigil will complete 100 days in the box office this week. Could not have happened without the support of our #Thalapathy’s fans all around the world. Thank you from all of us for making it the highest grossing, maximum trending and record breaking Tamil Film of the year.”

