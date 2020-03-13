Thalapathy Vijay IT raid controversy: Income Tax department issues clean chit to the Master actor

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The Income Tax officials have issued a clean chit to Vijay stating that he has paid his taxes for the films Master and Bigil.

Following Income Tax raid at actor Vijay’s residence, the officials have announced that the actor has paid all of his taxes without any due. They have also informed that the actor has received Rs 50 crore for Bigil and Rs 80 crore for Master. This news took over the internet and people have been taking to social media to share the actor’s remuneration for the movies.

Yesterday, media reports claimed that a raid was conducted at the actor’s Panaiyur residency. Earlier last month, the Bigil actor was escorted out of the sets of his upcoming film Master in Neyveli by the Income Tax officials. It is to be noted that the properties of Bigil’s financier Anbu Chezhian, and the film’s production house AGS Entertainment were also raided by the IT officials last month. It was earlier reported that the film, which had Vijay and Nayanthara in lead roles collected more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.

Bigil, which was directed by Atlee, had Vijay in dual roles, one of a gangster father Rayappan and the other his son, Bigil, who was a football player turned coach. The film had Vivekh, Anand Raj, Yogi Babu in supporting roles On the work front, Vijay’s next film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was wrapped up recently. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

Credits :India Glitz

