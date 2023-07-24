Thalapathy Vijay jets off on a vacation; Actor expected to return before Leo audio launch

After the completion of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, Thalapathy Vijay was expected to start shooting his next project pretty soon. Before the start of his next film with Venkat Prabhu, the actor has decided to go on a short vacation. This would, in turn, be the perfect opportunity for him to take a breather from all the chaos that has surrounded him lately.

Every other day, there are multiple reports pertaining to his upcoming films and his political entry. The actor has not explicitly stated that he will do any projects after Thalapathy 68, and that has made fans even more doubtful about the continuation of his acting career. Well, only time will tell what is next in store for one of Tamil cinema’s most popular faces.

But what we do know is that the actor has gone on vacation and is expected to return before the audio launch of Leo.

Thalapathy Vijay was spotted at the airport leaving for a vacation

Thalapathy Vijay and his ever-increasing popularity

The Master actor chooses to maintain a low profile but constantly finds himself in the news. For several years now, questions pertaining to his supposed political entry have been rampant. And why would it not be? Vijay has himself given plenty of clues that he will make his political entry.

There were several reports that almost confirmed that the actor would be putting a full stop to his highly successful acting career with Thalapathy 68. But when people deemed this to be the case and were expecting Vijay to make his acting retirement soon, there was a sudden twist in the tale.

Every other day, there is a piece of news about a famous Tamil director narrating a script to Thalapathy Vijay and him being interested in doing it. The strongest and most buzzworthy among them is the news that Vijay will do a film with S Shankar. The actor and director had almost worked together many times in the past and had finally worked together in Nanban, the remake of 3 Idiots. The Tamil version of the super successful Hindi film was very well received by both fans and critics. The film was also a departure for Vijay from his action avatar.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Did you know Tamannaah Bhatia was gifted world’s fifth largest diamond by Ram Charan’s wife Upasana