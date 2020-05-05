Thalapathy Vijay to join hands with Mersal producers for his 66th film? Find Out

The latest news update about the Bigil actor states that he could be joining hands with the Mersal producers for his 66th film.

The south star Thalapathy Vijay is looking forward to his much-awaited film Master. The latest news update about the Bigil actor states that he could be joining hands with the Mersal producers for his 66th film. The southern star will be doing a film by Sun pictures as his 65th film. The makers of Mersal are looking forward to casting Thalapathy Vijay as the lead. The south film Mersal featured the Master actor in triple roles. The latest buzz about the Theri actor suggests that he could be playing the lead role in the upcoming film which will be backed by Mersal producers.

The film was backed by Thenandal Studios Limited. News reports about Thalapathy Vijay's film state that Thenandal Studios Limited's Murali Ramasamy has spoken to the actor and is in touch with the Thuppakki star. The Sarkar actor will be playing the lead in the highly anticipated film titled Master. The film will also feature Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film is helmed by Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film Master was expected to hit the big screen but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, all the theatres are shut down. The work on all films has come to a complete standstill. The production work and film releases have been postponed. There is no official update from the makers of the film as to when will the film hit the silver screen. The fans are also eagerly waiting for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

