Thalapathy Vijay to join hands with Pa Ranjith for a superhero film?

Well, it looks like there is no end for reports on Thalapathy Vijay’s next film. While the recent reports suggested that AR Murugadoss’ collaboration with Vijay has not proceeded for a long time, hearsay has that Vijay will be collaborating with Doctor director Nelson Dilipkumar for his next film. While an official confirmation on this is still awaited, a new report has now come up stating that Vijay’s next film will be directed by Pa Ranjith, and it will be a superhero film.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master, which has critically acclaimed actors on board in key roles. While Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the main antagonist, the film will have Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das of Kaithi fame and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing some prominent roles in the highly anticipated film. Master’s teaser was released on Diwali and it was a huge success.

On the other hand, Pa Ranjith’s next directorial venture is Sarpatta Parambarai, a sports drama. It has Arya as the male lead, while actress Dushara Vijayan will be seen as the female lead. Santosh Pratap will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. Arya’s first look for the film was released a couple of days back, and it was a huge hit. Yesterday, the makers even released some unseen stills and it suggests that the film will narrate story from a different period of time as all the actors had a retro look.

