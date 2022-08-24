Thalapathy Vijay joins the sets of Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee's Jawan; See LEAKED PIC

Thalapathy Vijay has joined the sets of Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee's much anticipated film Jawan. Yes, a pic of the actor with Bollywood's king from the sets has surfaced on the Internet. According to reports, the South superstar is playing a cameo role with zero remuneration. The leaked pic is going viral as fans are going gaga.

Accorsing to reports, Thalapathy Vijay has allotted one day to the Jawan to film his part. The shoot is currently happening in Chennai. Interestingly, the actor is not charging any fee for his special appearance as he shares a good bond with both Atlee and Khan. Thalapathy fans are over the moon with the news of witnessing their favourite idol with Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. They are also waiting with bated breath for the official announcement, which is expected to be made in coming days.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay's leaked pic with Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan sets

Well, it is not just Thalapathy Vijay but reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra are also playing key roles in the film. Jawan promises to be star studded film with the presence of talented actors from South and Bollywood as well.

The first glimpse of Jawan has sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger-than-life action entertainer. Jawan is slated to release on 2nd June 2023 across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Nayanthara is the female lead.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is busy shooting for his upcoming bilingual film Varisu. This Vamshi Paidipally-directed film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead and is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will hit screens on Pongal 2023.