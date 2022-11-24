Thalapathy Vijay lands in a controversy again due to his luxurious car
Thalapathy Vijay was recently fined by the traffic police for violating the rules. Check out the complete story inside.
In the recent past, many celebrities have landed in trouble with the law. Adding to the list, the most recent actor to violate norms is Thalapathy Vijay. The Beast star was fined by the Chennai traffic police for violating traffic norms. He recently attended a fans' meet in the fan club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam office in Chennai. As the videos of the actor entering and exiting the premises went viral on social media, the police reportedly fined the Varisu star for tinted glass on his car.
According to the reports, Thalapathy Vijay was charged with a fine of Rs 500 for putting black-tinted glasses on his car. It is further reported that the police will further have the tinted glass removed from the actor's car soon. For the unaware, the Supreme Court has banned the use of tinted glass. As per the rules, a vehicle's window must be fully transparent.
Before Thalapthy Vijay many celebrities including Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas Kalyan Ram, Jr NTR, and Manchu Manoj, among others were also fined for the same reason.
Thalapathy Vijay fined by Madras High Court
Refreshing your memory, Thalapathy Vijay was fined Rs 1 Lakh by the Madras High Court last year for not paying entry tax on his Rolls Royce car. Back in 2012, the Bigil actor had filed a petition for a tax exception for his Rolls Royce car, which he had imported from England.
Professional commitments
Up next, Thalapathy Vijay will next grace the silver screens with director Vamshi Paidipally's Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Varisu. He will be seen sharing screen space with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in the forthcoming family entertainer. The project will also feature Prakash Raj and Sarath Kumar in prominent roles, along with Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Shaam, Telugu actor Srikanth, and Yogi Babu essaying supporting roles.
