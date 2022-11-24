Thalapathy Vijay lands in a controversy again due to his luxurious car

In the recent past, many celebrities have landed in trouble with the law. Adding to the list, the most recent actor to violate norms is Thalapathy Vijay. The Beast star was fined by the Chennai traffic police for violating traffic norms. He recently attended a fans' meet in the fan club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam office in Chennai. As the videos of the actor entering and exiting the premises went viral on social media, the police reportedly fined the Varisu star for tinted glass on his car.

According to the reports, Thalapathy Vijay was charged with a fine of Rs 500 for putting black-tinted glasses on his car. It is further reported that the police will further have the tinted glass removed from the actor's car soon. For the unaware, the Supreme Court has banned the use of tinted glass. As per the rules, a vehicle's window must be fully transparent.