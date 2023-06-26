Thalapathy Vijay lands in legal trouble; Case filed against Leo actor under Narcotics Control Act

Thalapathy Vijay's recent song Naa Ready from the upcoming film Leo has sparked controversy for promoting the consumption of tobacco. The song featured the actor dancing with cigarettes in his mouth. Now, as per reports, a case has been filed against him under the section of the Narcotics Control Act.

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay has landed in legal trouble for his portrayal of smoking in the first single, Naa Ready. The actor received backlash for promoting the consumption of alcohol and tobacco in the first single. He was called for his hypocrisy for emphasizing the importance of maintaining a good character with his recent speech for students but not following. While he urged students to uphold moral values, his song was found to promote unhealthy habits in films. However, his ardent fans also stood in support of the actor and claimed that they are just acting on the screen and don't justify such actions in real life.

About Naa Ready song and first look

The first single, Naa Ready, received a massive response from the audience. The song is crooned by Thalapathy Vijay and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The video gives a glimpse of his mass dance moves along with a few BTS moments. The song was released on his birthday along with the first poster as well.

The first-look poster of Leo has only raised expectations to another level. The poster was decoded by audiences in many ways, from comparing with Games Of Thrones, proving Leo has LCU connections to Easter eggs. Fans can't wait for further updates on the film.



About Leo

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Trisha Krishnan will be seen as female lead opposite Vijay in the film, thus reuniting with him after a long gap of over 14 years. Sanjay Dutt is the antagonist, who is also playing the role of Vijay's father in the film. It also features a stellar star cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and others in the supporting roles. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on October 19, 2023.

