Thalapathy Vijay makes a comeback to the small screen; His first TV appearance promo for Beast goes viral

As Thalapathy Vijay's Beast is gearing up for the release on April 13, the promotions have begun. The actor, who is usually away from promotions, has gone the unusual way and treated fans with a fun television interview. Thalapathy Vijay and director Nelson Dilipkumar sat down for a fun television interview ahead of Beast's release. the official Twitter handle of Sun TV shared the promo of the interview, which is now going viral on social media.

The promo is trending on social media and fans are going gaga over Vijay's aura, swag and humour. The interview will be aired on Sun TV on April 10 at 9 pm. In the video, Vijay can be seen answering questions and Nelson pulling his leg.

After a decade, Vijay is set for a comeback on the small screen. This is his first television interview after 10 years and fans are super excited.

Recently, the trailer of Beast was released and it showed Vijay portraying the role of Veera Raghavan, a RAW agent with a violent background and will focus on what happens when his character is thrust into an unforeseen scenario. The film promises a perfect mass commercial entertainer.

This Nelson Dilipkumar directorial also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady along with Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko in supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

Also Read: Beast: Varun Dhawan unveils the nail-biting trailer of Vijay and Pooja Hegde's film in Hindi