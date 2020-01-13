Thalapathy Vijay makes a phone call to Thala Ajith, Siva and fans can't keep calm; Here's why
Besides his powerful onscreen presence, Thalapathy Vijay is known for his humble nature and his recent gesture towards Thala Ajith is winning the hearts. Vijay and Ajith fans might be at war on social media but their friendship in real is pretty strong. Recently, Thalapathy Vijay made a phone call to Ajith and director Siva after they won an award for their film Viswasam. S.A.Chandrasekhar recently gave the Best Entertainment movie of the year award to Viswasam and makers at Vikatan Awards revealed about Vijay's phone call to Ajith.
#Thalapathy @actorvijay congratulated @directorsiva & #Thala #Ajith via phone call for the success of #Viswasam
- Dir S.A.Chandrasekhar after giving Best Entertainment movie of the year award to Viswasam makers in #VikatanAwards mentioned this on stage..
Talking about Thala Ajith, the shooting of his next Valimai with H Vinoth is happening at a brisk pace. Valimai, which marks the second collaboration of Thala Ajith and director H Vinoth, has Yami Gautam as the female lead.
