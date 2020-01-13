Thalapathy Vijay makes a phone call to Thala Ajith, Siva and fans can't keep calm; Here's why

Vijay and Ajith fans might be at war on social media but the star's friendship in real is pretty strong. Recently, Thalapathy Vijay made a phone call to Ajith and director Siva after they won an award for their film Viswasam.
Besides his powerful onscreen presence, Thalapathy Vijay is known for his humble nature and his recent gesture towards Thala Ajith is winning the hearts. Vijay and Ajith fans might be at war on social media but their friendship in real is pretty strong. Recently, Thalapathy Vijay made a phone call to Ajith and director Siva after they won an award for their film Viswasam. S.A.Chandrasekhar recently gave the Best Entertainment movie of the year award to Viswasam and makers at Vikatan Awards revealed about Vijay's phone call to Ajith. 

This is surely the best news ever on the Internet today and fans of both the actors are happy about them bonding over the films. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film titled Master. The film will feature Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. Directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Shanthanu, Arjun Das, Gouri G. Kishan, Ramya Subramaniyan in key roles.

Talking about Thala Ajith, the shooting of his next Valimai with H Vinoth is happening at a brisk pace. Valimai, which marks the second collaboration of Thala Ajith and director H Vinoth, has Yami Gautam as the female lead.

