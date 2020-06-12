Thalapathy Vijay makes a special request to his fans ahead of his birthday

Thalapathy Vijay has made a special appeal to his fans to not get into any festivities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars in the Kollywood film industry and has earned a massive fan following over the years. Vijay, who will be seen next in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master will celebrate his 46th birthday on June 22. Every year, fans come out and celebrate their favourite actor's birthday no less like a festival. However, this year, Vijay has requested his fans to keep low key due to COVID-19 outbreak. According to media reports, Thalapathy Vijay has given special instruction to his fans for his birthday. Thalapathy Vijay has made a special appeal to his fans to not get into any festivities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also, Vijay has requested his fans to continue supporting poor amid crisis and this will only make his birthday special. Many South Indian actors recently requested their fans not to come out on the streets and celebrate their birthday. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay fans are eagerly looking forward to a huge surprise from the actor in his upcoming film, Master. Vijay will be next seen in Master along with Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. The film is directed by Kaithi maker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Master was expected to hit screens in April but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the film was postponed. The makers are yet to announce the new release date for Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The songs of Master are already proving to be chartbusters and have set huge expectations among the moviegoers.

