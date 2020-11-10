Thalapathy Vijay meets the district secretaries of his fan club and holds a meeting

Days after Vijay issued a statement regarding his disinterest in his father's political party, Vijay has now met with his fan club secretaries.

At a time when social media is berserk with the news of Thalapathy Vijay’s statement about entering politics, a new report has come up stating that Vijay has met with the district secretaries of his fan club and discussed with them for hours. It is well known that his fan club is known for helping those in need and for all the welfare activities that they organize. Now, since this comes after Vijay’s father made an announcement and created a controversy, it is causing a huge buzz on social media.

For the unversed, SA Chandrasekar announced that he has registered Vijay’s ‘political party’ in the Election Commission and that he has entered politics. hours after SAC announced the political party, Vijay released a statement urging his fans not to join the party. He also stated that he has nothing to do with the party and he has no political aspirations at the moment.

His statement read, “I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them”. On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Reports suggest that he will be collaborating with Nelson Dilipkumar for his next film.

