Thalapathy Vijay meets his father SA Chandrasekhar as the latter undergoes surgery; Details inside

Thalapathy Vijay, the biggest crowd puller of the Tamil film industry is currently busy with some promising projects in his kitty. The actor, who recently wrapped up the shooting of Leo, the upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, is currently gearing up to announce his next outing very soon. When it comes to his personal life, Thalapathy Vijay has been making headlines for quite some time owing to his rumored rift with his father, SA Chandrasekhar. However, the recent updates suggest that the father-son duo has buried the hatchet.

Thalapathy Vijay visits father SA Chandrasekhar as the latter undergoes surgery

As you may know, Thalapathy Vijay flew to the USA last week for some undisclosed personal commitments, and his pictures and videos from the airport went viral on social media. For the unversed, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay recently finished his graduation in filmmaking from a US university, and the actor's wife Sangeetha Vijay has been spending most of her time with the star kid, abroad.

However, the Leo actor, who recently returned to Chennai after his quick US trip, was spotted visiting his father SA Chandrasekhar, who recently underwent surgery. if the reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay cut short his US trip and came back, after his father got hospitalised. Popular Tamil media Behindwoods reported the news, along with a picture of the superstar with his parents Chandrasekhar and Sobha, which was clicked at the hospital. The new update has put an end to the rumors about Vijay's strained relationship with his father.

