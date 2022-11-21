Thalapathy Vijay meets members of his fans association after 5 years; Makes a special request to them

According to reports, this meet of Thalapathy Vijay was just restricted to only card-holding association members. The fans also made huge arrangements for food and photos all over the venue upon the actor's arrival. This is the first time the star is participating in a formal meeting of fans association members in five years, but he did meet and congratulate a member who won the rural local body elections last year.

It is well known that Thalapathy Vijay is also part of politics, not directly but through his fans association party 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam', which began in 2012. Now, the latest report is that the actor met the members of his fans association Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam', on Sunday at Panaiyaur Office. The actor met his fans and advised them to take care of their families as well before taking part in any social work.

Vijay's political party Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam

For the unversed, Vijay's father and veteran director SA Chandrasekhar started a political party called the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with him as General Secretary and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar as treasurer. However, after Vijay filed a case against his parents for using his name on the political agenda and his father stated to the court that the party was dissolved but looks that was not the end. This is the first time Vijay had given consent to office-bearers of his fan club All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to contest the elections.

Upcoming film Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next with Rashmika Mandanna in an upcoming film titled Varisu. The highly anticipated project, which is helmed by the renowned Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, is simultaneously releasing in Tamil and Telugu languages. Varisu further stars Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangitha Krish, Samyuktha in prominent roles, along with the rest. Varisu is expected to reach the theatres during Pongal 2023.

According to our reports, Vijay and team will begin the climax shoot very soon. "Vijay and the entire team will be off to Hyderabad to shoot the action-packed climax of the film. It’s a 10-day shoot, and the entire climax block is said to be high on action and emotion. The entire cast, including, Rashmika, will be present in the climax shoot of the film. The film will be wrapped up by December 5,” revealed a source close to the development.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar's family pics go viral, here's how he celebrated wife Shalini's birthday with kids

