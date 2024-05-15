Thalapathy Vijay meets Poove Unakkaga director Vikraman’s son in person to wish him for his film Hit List; see PICS

Thalapathy Vijay is currently undergoing the works for his next release The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT which is slated to release in theaters on September 5th, 2024. Now, the actor-turned-politician is hitting the headlines this week for a whole other pleasant reason.

In a recent series of pictures released featuring the actor, we can see Thalapathy Vijay visiting Poove Unakkaga director Vikraman and his son Vijay Kanishka. The latter is set to star in a lead role for the upcoming Tamil movie Hit List with Vijay personally meeting and wishing him all the best for the movie.

Check out the photos of Thalapathy Vijay with director Vikraman and his son