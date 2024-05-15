Thalapathy Vijay meets Poove Unakkaga director Vikraman’s son in person to wish him for his film Hit List; see PICS

Thalapathy Vijay has taken out time to meet in person and wish his Poove Unakkaga director Vikraman and his son, wishing all the success for the latter’s upcoming film. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Published on May 15, 2024  |  04:59 PM IST |  410
PHOTOS: Thalapathy Vijay wishes director Vikraman’s son for his film Hit List
PHOTOS: Thalapathy Vijay wishes director Vikraman’s son for his film Hit List (PC: Vijay Kanishka, X)

Thalapathy Vijay is currently undergoing the works for his next release The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT which is slated to release in theaters on September 5th, 2024. Now, the actor-turned-politician is hitting the headlines this week for a whole other pleasant reason.

In a recent series of pictures released featuring the actor, we can see Thalapathy Vijay visiting Poove Unakkaga director Vikraman and his son Vijay Kanishka. The latter is set to star in a lead role for the upcoming Tamil movie Hit List with Vijay personally meeting and wishing him all the best for the movie.

Check out the photos of Thalapathy Vijay with director Vikraman and his son


Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: X (Vijay Kanishka)
Advertisement

Latest Articles