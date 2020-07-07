Thalapathy Vijay, MS Dhoni and Matthew Hayden sharing a fun moment in THIS throwback photo is worth a watch

In the photo, the Thalapathy Vijay, MS Dhoni and Matthew Hayden can be sharing a good laugh, as Vijay carries his son in his back.

For the Indian Premiere League’s inaugural edition, popular Kollywood star Vijay and Lady Superstar Nayanthara were the Brand Ambassadors of Chennai Super Kings cricket team. When the tournament started in 2008, photos of Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara and other members of CSK team went viral. Now, while wishing MS Dhoni on his birthday, Matthew Hayden shared a photo, in which Vijay, can be seen sharing a fun moment with Hayden and Dhoni along with his son.

In the photo, the trio can be sharing a good laugh, as Vijay carries his son in his back. The Australian cricketer was part of the CSK team and this picture was taken during the inaugural edition of the league. As soon as the photo came up online, fans of the actor and the cricketers shared it wildely on social media. Sharing it, Hayden wrote, “Happy Birthday @mahi7781 Blessing an happiness always brother. This is one of my favourite pictures with legendary Vijay Chandrasekhar @chennaiipl #yellove”

Check his Instagram photo here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Atlee Kumar directorial Bigil along with Nayanthara. He will be next seen in Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was supposed to be released in the month of April. But it got delayed due to the ongoing COVID 19 situation. It is expected that the makers will come up with the official release date as soon as the situation is contained.

Credits :Instagram

