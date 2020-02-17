Thalapathy Vijay is my crush; I've always loved him says Bheeshma actress Rashmika Mandanna; WATCH VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna has kick-started the promotions of her upcoming film Bheeshma. During one of the interviews recently, the actress made a huge revelation that she has a huge crush on Thalapathy Vijay.

She said, "Since my childhood, I have always loved Vijay Thalapathy. He's my crush." She also expressed her wish to work with Vijay in future. Well, it will be interesting to see Rashmika and Vijay sharing the screen space. What do you think? Will they make for best onscreen pair? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below. Check out the video from the interview where Rashmika confesses about her crush on Thalapathy Vijay.

Earlier it was rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna will star in Vijay's Bigil. However, it turned out to be false news. The South beauty rubbished the news saying, "A lot of you have been asking me if I am a part of Vijay sir's and Atlee sir's film but since that's not happening this time I hope I get to work with them soon. I am so overwhelmed (like literally) to see such support from all of you."

#RashmikaMandanna Reveals about her Major Crush on #ThalapathyVijay! @actorvijay @iamRashmika #Master #Bheeshmapic.twitter.com/w76pSrbmic — Actor Vijay Fans (@Actor_Vijay) February 15, 2020

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly looking forward to Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil debut. The Dear Comrade actress will be seen opposite actor Karthi in their upcoming flick, Sultan.

