Thalapathy Vijay or Ajith Kumar? Who has striking chemistry with Nayanthara on screen? VOTE NOW
Thalapathy Vijay reunited with Lady Superstar Nayanthara in Bigil in 2019 after their last film, Villu. Nayanthara and Vijay managed to win the hearts with their sizzling chemistry in Bigil. Directed by Atlee, the film released last year and it set the box office on fire in the domestic as well as international market. Their chemistry lit up the screen, and with Atlee being the director, one can always anticipate a breezy, yet intense romance. Nayanthara and Vijay have been one of the stunning on-screen pairs. Well, Nayanthara is known for portraying strong roles in her films and there are a very few males actors from the film industry that make a perfect pair with her.
Also Read | Master: Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer's release date postponed? Find Out
Besides Vijay, Nayanthara shares a great chemistry with Ajith Kumar as well. The duo were seen together on the big screen last year in the film, Viswasam. Their chemistry was pretty top-notch. From posters to songs, Nayanthara and Thala Ajith’s pairing grabbed a lot of attention ahead of the film’s release. Nayan and Thala have previously worked together in films such as Billa and Arrambam to name a few.
There is no denying that Nayanthara makes a perfect on-screen pair with both the actors. However, who according to you looks the best with Nayanthara? Pick your favourite on-screen couple below and share your thoughts in the comments section.
Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar: Would you want to see them together in a film? VOTE NOW
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Ajith and nayanthara
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Thalapathy vijay and Nayan
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Thalapathy vijay and Nayan
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Thalapar
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Vijay and Nayan
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Ajit and Nayantara
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Ajith & Nayantara
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Vijay and Nayantara is the best
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Vijay and nayanthara
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Not to make that controversy,both are superstars from kolywood.Being romantic and working out chemistry ajith and nayan seems the Best,that doesn't mean letting down ilayathalapathy
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Ajith and nayanthara is the best
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Ajith and nayanthara
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Thalapathy tha best
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Namma Thalapathy Vijay ANNAA Than WST
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Thala ajith
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thalapathy
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thala Ajit
Anonymous 1 day ago
Vijay goes well with samantha and kajal...not nayan
Anonymous 1 day ago
exactly...he has that young look so he is better wid dem
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thala
Anonymous 1 day ago
ajith looks like her dad
Anonymous 1 day ago
Exactly..vijay still looks young even in his 45's
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ajith sir
Anonymous 1 day ago
Keith and nayanthara
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thalaivar Rajni
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ajit
Anonymous 1 day ago
Vignesh
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thalapathy & Nayanthara
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thalaivi nayanthara and thala Ajith are the best pair no doubt both are great stars . They both have achieved a lot in the film industry
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thala Nayan rumba Nalla jodi.
Anonymous 1 day ago
It's Ajith
Anonymous 1 day ago
I am a great fan of Vijay sir perhaps in this scenario I would like to tell about Ajith sir's and Nayanthara mam's chemistry is the perfect.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thala
Anonymous 1 day ago
Absolutely no doubt Thala... Even am a vijay fan.. But i feel nayan suits more thala.. Vijay samantha and kajal was best...
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ajith
Anonymous 1 day ago
Nayanthara has a good onscreen with both the actors.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Whoever it is nayan is the best.Does not matter who she acts with.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Arambham,bills,aegan,vishuwashan
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ajith
Anonymous 1 day ago
Always Thalapathy with Samantha both are young...
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ajith
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thalapathi Ajith
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thalapathy Vijay
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thalapathy Vijay
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thala AjithKumar
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thala ajith....
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ajith
Anonymous 1 day ago
Nayantara is a husband good pair with thalapathi Vijay
Anonymous 1 day ago
husband?
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thalapathi Vijay ♥️♥️
Anonymous 1 day ago
No Doubt It's Thalapathy Vijay
Anonymous 1 day ago
Nayanthara vishal
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thala with nayanthaara
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thala with nayanthara
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thala nayan bast super pair viswasam
Anonymous 1 day ago
Vijay needs a pair who looks much younger.. He still carries that young chap look and in bigil nayan couldn't compete with him on that front..
Anonymous 1 day ago
It's Billa Nayantara and Ajith :P
Anonymous 1 day ago
It's no doubt Thala Ajith and Vijay and Samantha chemistry is awesome
Anonymous 1 day ago
and him even with kajal
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thala Ajith only
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ajith only
Anonymous 1 day ago
Smith.. I dont think Vijay as a actor at all.. Vijay can show 1 emotion only... when see Vijay movie I feel like he is acting.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Even ajith.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Romba mukiyam naatuku
Anonymous 1 day ago
Silly question. I wish people would stop talking about on-screen "chemistry" between male and female leads. These actors are playing a role and they have their private family lives too.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala and lady superstar
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith and nayan are the best pair..
Anonymous 2 days ago
thala and nayan
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala and nayanthara
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala
Anonymous 2 days ago
Always with Ajith. They acted many movies tgther. The most I think.. billa , aegan, arambam , viswasam . Even Trisha likes to act with Ajith due to his simplicity and careness. Vj looks good with samantha.
Anonymous 2 days ago
thala is an old dude
Anonymous 2 days ago
Super Thala Vera level boss
Anonymous 2 days ago
THALAPATHY AND NAYANTHARA OF COURSE :)
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala ajit
Anonymous 2 days ago
obviously Vijay nayan
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala and Nayans
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala and Nayans❣️
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala and Nayan best On-screen Pair
Anonymous 2 days ago
THALA nayanthara
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala and nayanthara
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala nayanthara
Anonymous 2 days ago
THALA ajith and nayaan,,best pair
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala Ajith and Nayantara Awesome pair
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thalapathy
Anonymous 2 days ago
Atlee wasted Nayan in Bigil. It was a mass hero movie. But viswasam, arambham and billa Nayan had good role. Also, nayans matured look fits Ajith than vijay. In recent, I like vijay and Samantha..
Anonymous 2 days ago
Endrum Thala Ajith Kumar ❤️
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thalapathy
Anonymous 2 days ago
Vijay
Anonymous 2 days ago
Is this important now when people are dying other side... Idiot
Anonymous 2 days ago
It's definitely Ajith And Nayanatara
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith and Nayan is the best pair
Anonymous 2 days ago
Clearly Ajit !
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
Undoubtedly AK
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
AjithKumar
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajithkumar
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajithkumar nayan no doubt about it n blady fu***er pinkvilla always Thala ajith kumar Kollywood king
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith sir.....
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala
Anonymous 2 days ago
With Thala
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
She being a versatile actress really goes well with her opposite charecter...recent movies both in bigil n viswasam she did well also vijay n ajith...bkas of the characterisation n picturisation viswasam pair get a slight edge over bigil pair in sensational scenes but bigil pair scores over viswasam pair in love scenes...again confirming she is class apart as of now
Anonymous 2 days ago
Aarambam and billa best
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala Ajith and Nayantara the best ❤
Anonymous 2 days ago
It's obviously Thala with Nayan
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala Ajith and Nayan
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith and nayana is good
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith Kumar
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala
Anonymous 2 days ago
Even I am a THALAPATHY fan,but thala Ajith sir and nayan are best chemistry
Anonymous 2 days ago
Instead of doing analysis about the hero or heoroeine, kindly analysis the number of people in Tamil Nadu requires assistance towards financial, medical, food etc in their need of hours due to COVID-19. This is the waste of.time and.public too. People should understand themselves, forget to go behind the cini field people as they are very perfect at their own policy and to save themselves. Kindly, let do our job to take care of ourselves, instead of doing such mad business or analysis
Anonymous 2 days ago
Well said bro
Anonymous 2 days ago
Well said
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala and Nayam
Anonymous 2 days ago
Vijay
Anonymous 2 days ago
Vijay
Anonymous 2 days ago
thalapathy and lady superstar
Anonymous 2 days ago
Offcourse Thala Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala n nayan
Anonymous 2 days ago
I am a loyal Thalapathy fan but...here for Nayan I like Thala better than Vijay in the on screen pair
Anonymous 2 days ago
Always with Vijay
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thalabathy Vijay and Lady queen Nayanthara Jodi super mass
Anonymous 2 days ago
Vijay
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala Ajith. He is the King of Kollywood.
Anonymous 2 days ago
No he isn't.. his box office isn't as good as Vijay or rajini
Anonymous 2 days ago
Always Head his on Top,
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith kumar
Anonymous 2 days ago
Always Thala & Nayan. No vote required
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith Thala
Anonymous 2 days ago
With Ajith Kumar
Anonymous 2 days ago
Obviously with our Thala Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thala Ajith and Nayantara
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith and Nayantara
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith and Nayanthara
Anonymous 2 days ago
With Ajith
Anonymous 2 days ago
Stupid comparison.. Ajith fans will say Ajith Nayanthara . Vijay fans will say Vijay Nayanthara. Actually, both of them, not a best pair for Nayanthara.. May be she looks good with superstar or Arya.
Anonymous 2 days ago
superstar fan ah?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Haha. She looks good with Ajith from billa, arambham and few more movies tgther. Vj looks best with samantha in my opinions. Am not fan of ajith or vj.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ajith & naya
Anonymous 2 days ago
She is the real hero. Both are zeros .
Anonymous 2 days ago
so r u
Anonymous 2 days ago
With Thala
Anonymous 2 days ago
Of course,it would be Thalapathy and nayanthara,really awesome pair who could work out such on-screen chemistry
Anonymous 2 days ago
With ajith kumar
Anonymous 2 days ago
With ajith kumar
Anonymous 2 days ago
With Ajit .