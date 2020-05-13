Thalapathy Vijay or Ajith Kumar? Who has striking chemistry with Nayanthara on screen? VOTE NOW

There is no denying that Nayanthara makes a perfect on-screen pair with both the actors. Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar. However, who according to you looks the best with Nayanthara?

Thalapathy Vijay reunited with Lady Superstar Nayanthara in Bigil in 2019 after their last film, Villu. Nayanthara and Vijay managed to win the hearts with their sizzling chemistry in Bigil. Directed by Atlee, the film released last year and it set the box office on fire in the domestic as well as international market. Their chemistry lit up the screen, and with Atlee being the director, one can always anticipate a breezy, yet intense romance. Nayanthara and Vijay have been one of the stunning on-screen pairs. Well, Nayanthara is known for portraying strong roles in her films and there are a very few males actors from the film industry that make a perfect pair with her.

Also Read | Master: Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer's release date postponed? Find Out

Besides Vijay, Nayanthara shares a great chemistry with Ajith Kumar as well. The duo were seen together on the big screen last year in the film, Viswasam. Their chemistry was pretty top-notch. From posters to songs, Nayanthara and Thala Ajith’s pairing grabbed a lot of attention ahead of the film’s release. Nayan and Thala have previously worked together in films such as Billa and Arrambam to name a few.

There is no denying that Nayanthara makes a perfect on-screen pair with both the actors. However, who according to you looks the best with Nayanthara? Pick your favourite on-screen couple below and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar: Would you want to see them together in a film? VOTE NOW

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×