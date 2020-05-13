  1. Home
Thalapathy Vijay or Ajith Kumar? Who has striking chemistry with Nayanthara on screen? VOTE NOW

There is no denying that Nayanthara makes a perfect on-screen pair with both the actors. Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar. However, who according to you looks the best with Nayanthara?
188602 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 10:00 am
Thalapathy Vijay reunited with Lady Superstar Nayanthara in Bigil in 2019 after their last film, Villu. Nayanthara and Vijay managed to win the hearts with their sizzling chemistry in Bigil. Directed by Atlee, the film released last year and it set the box office on fire in the domestic as well as international market. Their chemistry lit up the screen, and with Atlee being the director, one can always anticipate a breezy, yet intense romance. Nayanthara and Vijay have been one of the stunning on-screen pairs. Well, Nayanthara is known for portraying strong roles in her films and there are a very few males actors from the film industry that make a perfect pair with her.

Besides Vijay, Nayanthara shares a great chemistry with Ajith Kumar as well. The duo were seen together on the big screen last year in the film, Viswasam. Their chemistry was pretty top-notch. From posters to songs, Nayanthara and Thala Ajith’s pairing grabbed a lot of attention ahead of the film’s release. Nayan and Thala have previously worked together in films such as Billa and Arrambam to name a few.

There is no denying that Nayanthara makes a perfect on-screen pair with both the actors. However, who according to you looks the best with Nayanthara? Pick your favourite on-screen couple below and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Ajith and nayanthara

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Thalapathy vijay and Nayan

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Thalapathy vijay and Nayan

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Thalapar

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Vijay and Nayan

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Ajit and Nayantara

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Ajith & Nayantara

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Vijay and Nayantara is the best

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Vijay and nayanthara

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Not to make that controversy,both are superstars from kolywood.Being romantic and working out chemistry ajith and nayan seems the Best,that doesn't mean letting down ilayathalapathy

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Ajith and nayanthara is the best

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Ajith and nayanthara

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Thalapathy tha best

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Namma Thalapathy Vijay ANNAA Than WST

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Thala ajith

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thalapathy

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thala Ajit

Anonymous 1 day ago

Vijay goes well with samantha and kajal...not nayan

Anonymous 1 day ago

exactly...he has that young look so he is better wid dem

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thala

Anonymous 1 day ago

ajith looks like her dad

Anonymous 1 day ago

Exactly..vijay still looks young even in his 45's

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ajith sir

Anonymous 1 day ago

Keith and nayanthara

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thalaivar Rajni

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ajit

Anonymous 1 day ago

Vignesh

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thalapathy & Nayanthara

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thalaivi nayanthara and thala Ajith are the best pair no doubt both are great stars . They both have achieved a lot in the film industry

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thala Nayan rumba Nalla jodi.

Anonymous 1 day ago

It's Ajith

Anonymous 1 day ago

I am a great fan of Vijay sir perhaps in this scenario I would like to tell about Ajith sir's and Nayanthara mam's chemistry is the perfect.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thala

Anonymous 1 day ago

Absolutely no doubt Thala... Even am a vijay fan.. But i feel nayan suits more thala.. Vijay samantha and kajal was best...

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ajith

Anonymous 1 day ago

Nayanthara has a good onscreen with both the actors.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Whoever it is nayan is the best.Does not matter who she acts with.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Arambham,bills,aegan,vishuwashan

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ajith

Anonymous 1 day ago

Always Thalapathy with Samantha both are young...

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ajith

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thalapathi Ajith

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thalapathy Vijay

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thalapathy Vijay

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thala AjithKumar

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thala ajith....

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ajith

Anonymous 1 day ago

Nayantara is a husband good pair with thalapathi Vijay

Anonymous 1 day ago

husband?

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thalapathi Vijay ♥️♥️

Anonymous 1 day ago

No Doubt It's Thalapathy Vijay

Anonymous 1 day ago

Nayanthara vishal

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thala with nayanthaara

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thala with nayanthara

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thala nayan bast super pair viswasam

Anonymous 1 day ago

Vijay needs a pair who looks much younger.. He still carries that young chap look and in bigil nayan couldn't compete with him on that front..

Anonymous 1 day ago

It's Billa Nayantara and Ajith :P

Anonymous 1 day ago

It's no doubt Thala Ajith and Vijay and Samantha chemistry is awesome

Anonymous 1 day ago

and him even with kajal

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thala Ajith only

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ajith only

Anonymous 1 day ago

Smith.. I dont think Vijay as a actor at all.. Vijay can show 1 emotion only... when see Vijay movie I feel like he is acting.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Even ajith.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Romba mukiyam naatuku

Anonymous 1 day ago

Silly question. I wish people would stop talking about on-screen "chemistry" between male and female leads. These actors are playing a role and they have their private family lives too.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala and lady superstar

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith and nayan are the best pair..

Anonymous 2 days ago

thala and nayan

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala and nayanthara

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala

Anonymous 2 days ago

Always with Ajith. They acted many movies tgther. The most I think.. billa , aegan, arambam , viswasam . Even Trisha likes to act with Ajith due to his simplicity and careness. Vj looks good with samantha.

Anonymous 2 days ago

thala is an old dude

Anonymous 2 days ago

Super Thala Vera level boss

Anonymous 2 days ago

THALAPATHY AND NAYANTHARA OF COURSE :)

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala ajit

Anonymous 2 days ago

obviously Vijay nayan

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala and Nayans

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala and Nayans❣️

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala and Nayan best On-screen Pair

Anonymous 2 days ago

THALA nayanthara

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala and nayanthara

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala nayanthara

Anonymous 2 days ago

THALA ajith and nayaan,,best pair

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala Ajith and Nayantara Awesome pair

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thalapathy

Anonymous 2 days ago

Atlee wasted Nayan in Bigil. It was a mass hero movie. But viswasam, arambham and billa Nayan had good role. Also, nayans matured look fits Ajith than vijay. In recent, I like vijay and Samantha..

Anonymous 2 days ago

Endrum Thala Ajith Kumar ❤️

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thalapathy

Anonymous 2 days ago

Vijay

Anonymous 2 days ago

Is this important now when people are dying other side... Idiot

Anonymous 2 days ago

It's definitely Ajith And Nayanatara

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith and Nayan is the best pair

Anonymous 2 days ago

Clearly Ajit !

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

Undoubtedly AK

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

AjithKumar

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajithkumar

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajithkumar nayan no doubt about it n blady fu***er pinkvilla always Thala ajith kumar Kollywood king

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith sir.....

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala

Anonymous 2 days ago

With Thala

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

She being a versatile actress really goes well with her opposite charecter...recent movies both in bigil n viswasam she did well also vijay n ajith...bkas of the characterisation n picturisation viswasam pair get a slight edge over bigil pair in sensational scenes but bigil pair scores over viswasam pair in love scenes...again confirming she is class apart as of now

Anonymous 2 days ago

Aarambam and billa best

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala Ajith and Nayantara the best ❤

Anonymous 2 days ago

It's obviously Thala with Nayan

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala Ajith and Nayan

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith and nayana is good

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith Kumar

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala

Anonymous 2 days ago

Even I am a THALAPATHY fan,but thala Ajith sir and nayan are best chemistry

Anonymous 2 days ago

Instead of doing analysis about the hero or heoroeine, kindly analysis the number of people in Tamil Nadu requires assistance towards financial, medical, food etc in their need of hours due to COVID-19. This is the waste of.time and.public too. People should understand themselves, forget to go behind the cini field people as they are very perfect at their own policy and to save themselves. Kindly, let do our job to take care of ourselves, instead of doing such mad business or analysis

Anonymous 2 days ago

Well said bro

Anonymous 2 days ago

Well said

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala and Nayam

Anonymous 2 days ago

Vijay

Anonymous 2 days ago

Vijay

Anonymous 2 days ago

thalapathy and lady superstar

Anonymous 2 days ago

Offcourse Thala Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala n nayan

Anonymous 2 days ago

I am a loyal Thalapathy fan but...here for Nayan I like Thala better than Vijay in the on screen pair

Anonymous 2 days ago

Always with Vijay

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thalabathy Vijay and Lady queen Nayanthara Jodi super mass

Anonymous 2 days ago

Vijay

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala Ajith. He is the King of Kollywood.

Anonymous 2 days ago

No he isn't.. his box office isn't as good as Vijay or rajini

Anonymous 2 days ago

Always Head his on Top,

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith kumar

Anonymous 2 days ago

Always Thala & Nayan. No vote required

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith Thala

Anonymous 2 days ago

With Ajith Kumar

Anonymous 2 days ago

Obviously with our Thala Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

Thala Ajith and Nayantara

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith and Nayantara

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith and Nayanthara

Anonymous 2 days ago

With Ajith

Anonymous 2 days ago

Stupid comparison.. Ajith fans will say Ajith Nayanthara . Vijay fans will say Vijay Nayanthara. Actually, both of them, not a best pair for Nayanthara.. May be she looks good with superstar or Arya.

Anonymous 2 days ago

superstar fan ah?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Haha. She looks good with Ajith from billa, arambham and few more movies tgther. Vj looks best with samantha in my opinions. Am not fan of ajith or vj.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ajith & naya

Anonymous 2 days ago

She is the real hero. Both are zeros .

Anonymous 2 days ago

so r u

Anonymous 2 days ago

With Thala

Anonymous 2 days ago

Of course,it would be Thalapathy and nayanthara,really awesome pair who could work out such on-screen chemistry

Anonymous 2 days ago

With ajith kumar

Anonymous 2 days ago

With ajith kumar

Anonymous 2 days ago

With Ajit .

