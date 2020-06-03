Thalapathy Vijay or Superstar Mahesh Babu? Who would you like to spend the quarantine with? VOTE NOW

Take this poll and let us know who would you like to spend your lockdown times with. Kollywood's Thalapathy Vijay or Tollywood's Superstar Mahesh Babu.

After COVID-19 hit the world, people are following new lifestyles like being on quarantine and maintaining social distance. In fact, going to public places with masks has now become the new normal. While we all are at home during this period of lockdown, we all would have fantasized about having the company of top stars. Let us know in the comments below, who would you like to spend the lockdown with? Is it with Kollywood star Vijay or Tollywood star Mahesh Babu?

Last seen in Atlee Kumar directorial Bigil, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the female leads. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen in a key role in Master. The makers have finished the film’s shooting before the pandemic situation. Recently, they resumed with the editing work of the film after the Tamil Nadu Government granted permission for the same. The film is produced by XB Film Creators.

Also Read: Thalapathi Vijay and Mahesh Babu's fans clash on Twitter over their films Ghilli and Okkadu; Check it out

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, was last seen in the action-thriller Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, had Rashmika Mandanna for the female lead. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be a huge hit in the worldwide box office. He recently announced his next film. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film will be directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×