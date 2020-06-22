  1. Home
Thalapathy Vijay or Thala Ajith? Who do you think will make the best politician? VOTE NOW

Fans of both Thalapathy and Thala Ajith Kumar have expressed on social media how they want their favourite actor to enter politics.
11222 reads
In Tamil Nadu, films have created a huge platform to people for their success in the field of politics — Be it the AIADMK supremo MGR, or DMK supremo Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa — the state’s Chief Ministers started their political career only after their success in cinema. The current superstars of Kollywood Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth too have announced their entry to politics. While Kamal Haasan has now become a full-fledged politician with his own party, Rajinikanth has assured that he will enter politics.

On the other hand, the next gen actors Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay are the most sought after actors. As far as politics is concerned, several parties including AIADMK and BJP have extended their support to have Thala Ajith in their parties. But the actor has once issued a statement announcing that he would never enter politics. Thalapathy Vijay, on the other hand, has been dropping hints about his political entry. His father SA Chandrasekar has once told that his son would definitely enter politics. The fans of both the actors have involved in wars online and the tussles between the fans of the actors have taken over the internet from time to time.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar: Would you want to see them together in a film? VOTE NOW

Some fans of both actors have expressed how they want their favourite actor to enter politics. Take the poll below and let us know, who among two – Ajith and Vijay - do you think will make the best politician. On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, while Thala Ajith will be next seen in H Vinod directorial Valimai.

Credits :Pinkvilla

