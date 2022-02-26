Thalapathy Vijay pays homage to late Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bengaluru

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay paid homage to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on October 29, 2020 due to cardiac arrest. The actor visited the Kanteerava Studio to pay his last respects and also met his family members and offered condolences.

As Thalapathy Vijay visited Puneeth's memorial in Bengaluru and paid his last respects, photos and videos of the actor from the memorial have surfaced on social media.



Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu, was laid to rest in Kanteerava Studio near his father Rajkumar's memorial. Even after months of his demise, whenever any celeb visits Bengaluru, they offer prayers to Puneeth Rajkumar. Earlier Suriya, Ram Charan, Vishal, Sivakarthileyan, Allu Arjun and many others paid their last respects to the power star.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James is gearing up for the big release on March 25. The entire south industry has come together and decided not to release any movie from March 17 to 25 as a tribute to the actor. James will have a solo release in Karnataka.

The teaser of James is received overwhelming responses from audiences and celebs alike. The dubbing has been done by Puneeth's brother, senior actor Shivarajkumar. Directed by Chethan Kumar, Priya Anand is the leading lady and also features Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in cameo roles.

