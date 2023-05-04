Thalapathy Vijay pays last respect to late actor and director Manobala at his residence in Chennai

Thalapathy Vijay attended the last rites of actor and director Manobala in Chennai. He visited his residence in Chennai and paid his last respect to the late comedian, who died on May 3. A few pics of the Leo actor from the funeral of Manabola are currently going viral on social media.

Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly the only celeb who attended the last rites of Manobala at his residence in Chennai. The actor is being hailed for his gesture on social media. It is said that Manobala was a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay and would often share updates about the star and his upcoming films A few pics of Vijay from the last rites have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

Check out Thalapathy Vijay's pics and video from Manobala's last rites here:



About Manobala's death

Veteran Tamil actor and director Manobala passed away on May 3 at the age of 69. He reportedly breathed his last while receiving treatment for a liver-related illness at a hospital in Chennai. His sudden demise has left the entire Kollywood industry in shock and several celebs took to social media and paid their heartfelt condolences to the late comedian. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Radhika Sarathkumar and many remembered his comedy timing, humour, direction times and etc.

Manobala acted in over 450 films over the career span of 35 years. He is known as a director, producer, and comedian in the Tamil film industry.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Lokesh Kangaraj's film Leo. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others will be seen in key roles. Leo is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing songs and the original score for the project.

Apart from Leo, it is reported that Vijay is expected to team up with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, who is known for the blockbuster film Veera Simha Reddy starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. While there is no official confirmation regarding it, the director started following the actor in Instagram and added much-needed fuel to the rumours. It is not clear whether Gopichand will be directing Thalapathy 68, 69 or Thalapathy 70. However, it is anticipated that Thalapathy 68 will be directed by Atlee.

