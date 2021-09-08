Thalapathy Vijay to play a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee's film: Reports

It is a well-known fact that director Atlee Kumar will be teaming up with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for a pan-Indian film. It is the most talked-about film and the first shoot schedule is currently progressing in Pune. Ever since the film was announced, it is carrying a great amount of inception, now the latest reports state that Thalapathy Vijay might be a part of the film too. Yes, you read it right. According to the buzz, Thalapathy Vijay and will share the screen space.

If the reports are to be believed, then, Thalapathy Vijay will appear in a cameo role in Shah Rukh and Atlee's pan-Indian film. The news does not come as a surprise since Atlee had worked with Vijay in back-to-back three movies – Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. It looks like the director requested the Tamil actor to do a guest appearance and he could not say "no" to him.

On many occasions, Shah Rukh has shared his fondness for Thalapathy Vijay, and fans are very excited to witness the duo in one frame. The two stars had danced together at Vijay Awards when King Khan received an award in Chennai.

Nayanthara is the leading lady of this untitled film. Several other big names have joined the cast of the film including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu. The cast and crew of the film have begun the production with SRK and Nayanthara in Pune for a 10-day schedule. SRK is collaborating with Atlee for a mass entertainer, marking it Atlee’s foray into Bollywood.