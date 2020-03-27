Thalapathy Vijay to play a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR? Find out

Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing a cameo in SS Rajamouli directorial Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer pan Indian movie RRR.

In what comes as an unexpected piece of news, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing a cameo in Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR. The makers recently revealed the film’s motion poster and when fans are on their peak of excitement, this news has upped the noise on social media, as Vijay’s fans are now sharing it across all social media platforms. While there has been no official confirmation on the news yet, it can be expected that the makers would reveal it soon.

RRR also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The movie is set against the pre-independence era and RRR will narrate the story of well-known freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR will play that of Komaram Bheem. After Baahubali: The conclusion, RRR is the first film of SS Rajamouli and it is expected that this film will be magnificent as it is being made on a huge budget of Rs 350 crore.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Atlee directorial sports drama Bigil. He will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, in which Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi will play the main antagonist. Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing a key role in Master. Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as female leads and Anirudh Ravichander has composed music and background score. XB Film Creators have produced the film.

