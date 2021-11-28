Thalapathy Vijay & Pooja Hegde's chiller vibe on Beast set with team has got us celebrating; See PIC

Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast starring Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay has been the talk of the town since its inception. Billed to be a gangster thriller, Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for this film. The makers of Beast have now released a swag filled video of Vijay and Pooja Hegde from the sets and it looks super fun.

Beast is creating immense buzz and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. The latest viral photo of the team has definitely got us celebrating. Sharing the picture on Twitter, director Nelson wrote, "It’s “100th day of shooting” 100 days of fun with these amazing people."

Take a look:

Also Read: Acharya Teaser OUT: Ram Charan's role as Siddha in Chiranjeevi starrer is fierce and will give you goosebumps

After Beast, Thalapathy Vijay will move on to Dil Raju's upcoming production, tentatively called Thalapathy 66. The film will be helmed by Vamsi Paidipally. It's said to be one of the biggest Tamil – Telugu multilingual.