Thalapathy Vijay poses for a perfect family portrait; Son Sanjay shares rare throwback pic & you can't miss it

Vijay is one of the biggest and highest-paid actors in the South Indian film industry. His every single news, scoop and pic reaches millions and goes viral in seconds. Today, we caught eyes on a throwback pic shared by his son Jason Sanjay and it is pure gold.

Sanjay took to his Instagram handle and shared a perfect family portrait from when he was a baby and Thalapathy Vijay was young in his late 20s. In the pic, one can see, Thalapathy Vijay posing for a happy family photo with his wife Sangeetha, son and his parents.

Thalapathy Vijay looks very young in the photo and seems like he just became a dad as Sanjay also seem to be a months baby. As the actor maintains a very low key personal life, such rare pic is nothing but pure gold.

His son Jason Sanjay is no less popular and quite in the limelight for being a star kid. He often shares pics with his dad and they take internet on fire.

Jason has already made his acting debut with a cameo appearance in his father Vijay's film Vettaikaaran (2009)

Vijay got married to his fan Sangeetha Sornalingam on 25 August 1999. They have two children, a son Jason Sanjay, who was born in London in 2000 and a daughter Divya Shasha born in 2005 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, on work front, Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Beast. Starring Pooja Hegde, Beast is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. He also has a Tamil film with director Vamsi Paidipally.

