Thalapathy Vijay poses for PIC Varalaxmi Sarathkumar; Actress says 'my favorite sat next to me in flight'

Thalapathy Vijay needs no introduction. The superstar has fans from every corner, even celebrities have their fan moments with him. The latest is actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. She accidentally met him in the flight as her co-passenger and had her perfect fangirl moment.

she had a fangirl moment as her co-passenger on her flight to Hyderabad turned out to be none other than Thalapathy himself. She took to Twitter to share pictures from the journey, and wrote, “Never had such a good flight to hyd…haha my favoriteeeeeeee #Thalapathy @actorvijay right next to me..whaatteew day… heheheh….so much fun…ludo..laughter..chit chat..perfect flight..perfect day..(sic).”

Varalaxmi and Vijay have shared the screen earlier in the film Sarkar (2018), in which she played the antagonist Komalavalli, the daughter of a corrupt politician. Varalaxmi was lauded for her performance.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is busy shooting for his upcoming bilingual film Varisu. This Vamshi Paidipally-directed film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead and is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will hit screens on Pongal 2023. Thalapathy Vijay has joined the sets of Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee's much-anticipated film Jawan. According to reports, the South superstar is playing a cameo role with zero remuneration.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has signed up to play the lead in the multilingual drama Sabari. Billed to be a psychological thriller, the movie is being made under the direction of filmmaker Anil Katz. She further has ventures like NBK 107, Yashodha, and Hanu Man in her kitty.