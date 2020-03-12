Thalapathy Vijay & Prabhu Deva bursting into laughter in this BTS pic from the sets of a film is unmissable

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Thalapathy Vijay and Prabhu Deva's BTS picture from the sets of their 2009 film Villu will surely make you nostalgic. Check out the picture.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular and beloved actors of the South film industry. However, it won’t be fair if we do not add this fact that the Theri actor enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. Vijay’s brilliant acting prowess in films is one of the main reasons behind his popularity. The superstar has been quite busy of late with the progressions of his upcoming action flick Master which has been making headlines ever since its inception.

While scrolling through the inevitable feeds on social media, we have now come across a BTS photo of Vijay and Prabhu Deva from the sets of the 2009 film Villu which is sure to make us nostalgic. For the unversed, Vijay portrayed dual roles in this action drama which was directed by Prabhu Deva. The two of them are seen lying down in bed and laughing their hearts out amid a conversation.

Check out the BTS photo below:

Vijay is seen wearing a floral vest teamed up with a yellow shirt and matching jeans. Prabhu Deva, on the other hand, is seen wearing a white shirt and pants. Now, there is some good news for all the ardent Prabhu Deva fans! He will soon be seen portraying the lead role in Bagheera that also happens to be his 55th film. It happens to be a mystery thriller that has been directed by Adhik Ravichandran. His first look from Bagheera has already been unveiled which has received rave reviews on social media.

Credits :Instagram

