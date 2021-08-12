From Thalapathy Vijay to Rajinikanth: Priceless PHOTOS of South Celebs with the 'Thala of cricket' MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain and skipper of the Chennai team in the Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni, is fondly called Thala. He is one of the most loved cricketers for being the most down-to-earth person. And it's not just his fans, even celebs love him the same way fans do and often flaunt their adoration for him on social occasions with pictures and videos.

Every time a picture of any celeb with Dhoni pops up on social media, fans go gaga. From Rajinikanth to Thalapathy Vijay, many celebs met Dhoni and it is a visual treat to fans. Rajinikanth who is an ardent cricket fan met Dhoni during the promotions of his biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' and spent quality time. Thalapathy Vijay and Dhoni are currently taking the internet on fire with #ThalaandThalapathy pics as they met in a studio. While Madhavan chilled with Dhoni during the IPL season, Vignesh Shivan had a fanboy moment with the cricketer. Here's a look at some of the celebs from the South film industry who had the chance to catch up with Namma Thala Dhoni over the years.

Thala meets superstar Rajinikanth

Two most natural and loved celebrities in one frame, a total visual treat to the eyes.

Thala and Thalapathy

Dhoni and Vijay look dashing as they post for picture perfect and give us the best treat.

Fanboy Vignesh Shivan

Director Vignesh Shivan is a happy fanboy just like many of us as he meets his favorite cricketer Dhoni and called it a lifetime moment.

Madhavan chilling times

When Madhavan captured a memorable photo with Dhoni and his other Bollywood friends from IPL days.

@msdhoni Bro you always were super CLASSY, STYLISH AND HUMBLE. I have always admired you demure and grit. Aur अलविदा कहने का आपका अंदाज़ दिल छू gaya और आंसू भी ले आए। what an appropriate song you chose ....I smiled and had tears at the same time. pic.twitter.com/7fMvzwYIXb — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 16, 2020

Baahubali SS Rajamouli and Thala

Baahubali SS Rajamouli and Thala Dhoni smashing these screens with their amazing persona.