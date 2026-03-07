Thalapathy Vijay REACTS to ongoing divorce from wife Sangeetha and cheating controversies: ‘What hurts me the most is…’

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, are reportedly expected to call an end to their nearly 27-year-long marriage after tying the knot on August 25, 1999. Now, the superstar himself has reacted to the ongoing controversy regarding his marriage.

Thalapathy Vijay reacts to divorce from wife Sangeetha Sornalingam

In a recent speech at a Women’s Meet, Thalapathy Vijay reacted to the ongoing controversy without directly taking any names. The superstar said, “Don’t worry about the recent problems surrounding me. Those issues are not worth your time. I will take care of them myself. What hurts me the most is seeing you feel sad or stressed because of my problems.”

The actor’s comments come at a time when his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has reportedly filed a fresh petition. The 51-year-old has allegedly sought residential rights to their matrimonial house.

The celebrity wife has sought the right to stay in their matrimonial home or to be provided with alternative accommodation. According to the petition, Vijay allegedly made it clear that she would not be permitted to reside in the matrimonial home if she chose to approach the court for legal separation.

In this regard, Sangeetha has also asked for the payment of fair and reasonable permanent alimony. Reportedly, she has sought interim relief to ensure that she is not left without accommodation during the legal proceedings. However, these claims remain speculative for now, as no official confirmation has been made.

Earlier, there were reports that Vijay and Sangeetha had decided to settle their divorce, with the actor apparently agreeing to pay Rs 250 crore as alimony.

Interestingly, the fresh petition against the actor surfaced after he and his alleged lover, Trisha Krishnan, appeared together at a wedding reception. In a paparazzi video, the actors were spotted wearing coordinated outfits and arriving at and leaving the event together in the same car.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s relationship

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999. During nearly 27 years of marriage, the couple became parents to two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

However, it was recently reported that the actor’s wife is seeking a divorce, alleging that the actor committed adultery by having an extramarital affair with an actress.

ALSO READ: Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan begins dubbing for action drama movie; teaser to drop soon?