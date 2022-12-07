Thalapathy Vijay REACTS to Varisu vs Thunivu clash; ‘Let both the films do well’

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar , the two biggest stars of the Tamil film industry, are set to lock horns at the box office. Both Vijay's upcoming film Varisu and Ajith's next outing Thunivu are slated to release in January 2023, on the special occasion of Pongal. Interestingly, the popular stars are set to have a face-off at the box office after a long gap of over 9 years. The Tamil cinema audiences are now eagerly waiting for the releases of the Varisu and Thunivu.

In a recent interview given to Indiaglitz Tamil YouTube channel, actor Shaam, who plays a pivotal role in Varisu opened up about working with Thalapathy Vijay. The actor, who is playing the role of Vijay's brother in the film, also revealed the star's reaction when he got to know that their film is clashing with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. According to Shaam, Vijay was extremely chilled-out when he heard the news.

"Hey jolly..!! Let both the films release on the same day. Ajith Kumar is my dear friend. Let both Thunivu and our film do well," said Thalapathy Vijay when he was informed about the clash. Both the fans of Vijay and Ajith are now heaping praises on the Varisu star for being a great sport, and always expressing his fondness for the Thunivu actor. Well, the ugly fan fights have clearly not affected the warm friendship between Vijay and Ajith.

Varisu and Thunivu

The Vamsi Paidipally directorial, which is the first Tamil-Telugu bilingual of Thalapathy Vijay's acting career, is touted to be a complete family entertainer. The actor is playing the role of a young man who eventually becomes the only heir of a business empire in the film, which features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

H Vinoth's film, on the other hand, is expected to feature Ajith Kumar in an out-and-out action avatar. The movie, which is touted to be a multi-genre film, is said to be the 'game of wicked'. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Ajith is playing a double role in the film, which features Manju Warrier as the female lead.