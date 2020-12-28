Thalapathy Vijay requests TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami to permit theatres to run with 100% audience capacity?

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Master revealed that they have received U/A from CBFC and hinted that the film may be released soon.

It was reported a couple of days back that the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master will open ticket booking for the film on January 7. Now, a new report has come up stating that Thalapathy Vijay has met with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requesting him to permit theatres to run with 100 percent audience capacity. While no official confirmation has been made on this meeting yet, fans of the actor are going gaga on internet after this report came up.

Earlier last week, the makers revealed that the film has come through the Censor Board scanner and has been awarded a U/A Certificate. The makers also hinted that the film may be released soon while revealing this news. Sometime back it was rumoured that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021. As the makers hinted at the film’s release, it can be expected that it will be Thalapathy Pongal next year.

The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, the release did not happen as per the plan owing to the pandemic situation. It is also reported that the film will have a pan Indian release. Recently, the makers also released the film’s Hindi teaser, and the Telugu version of the song Kutti Story. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady, while Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen in key roles.

Credits :Pudiya Thalaimurai TV

