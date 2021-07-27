Thalapathy Vijay Rolls Royce Case: Madras HC grants the interim stay; Orders him to pay entire entry tax cost

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay was recently fined Rs 1 lakh by Madras High Court for seeking tax exemption on his imported Rolls-Royce Ghost car. The luxury car is worth a whopping worth Rs 7-8 crore. Now according to the latest update on the case, the Madras HC has stayed an order passed by a single-judge bench. Yes, the court stays critical order passed against actor Vijay in Rolls Royce Ghost case but has ordered him to pay the entire entry tax amount.

A bench comprising justices M Duraiswamy and R Hemalatha on Tuesday has stayed the order passed by the single-judge bench. The counsel representing the actor said Vijay was ready to pay the entire tax amount but wanted the "uncharitable" remarks made by the single judge against the actor's community to be expunged.

According to a report in The News Minute, the court had earlier said that a reputed actor like him is "expected to pay the tax promptly and punctually" and should not just remain a "mere reel-life hero." Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madras High Court made a harsh comment against the actor. "Tax evasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional. These actors are portraying themselves as champions to bring social justice in the society. Their pictures are against corrupt activities in the society. But, they are evading tax and acting in a manner, which is not in consonance with the provisions of the statutes," the court had said in its order. Post this statement, Vijay moved to High Court regarding the observations made on him and not against paying the tax.

On the work front, Vijay is shooting for his next movie titled Beast. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will see Pooja Hegde in the female lead role.