Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil: Archana Kalpathi clears the air after rumours surfaced about the film’s loss

Archana Kalpathy, who is the producer of Thalapathy Vijay's previous film Bigil, took to her Twitter space and cleared the air on rumours about the film's loss.

After several media channels reported that Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil has incurred a loss of Rs 20 crore, the film’s producer Archana Kalpathi took to her Twitter space and cleared the air on such rumours. The film had already broken the internet after the Income Tax officials conducted a raid at the office and residence of AGS Entertainment, the film’s financier Anbu Chezhiyan’s residence and office, Thalapathy Vijay’s Panayur residence and Director Atlee’s residence after reports suggested that the film crossed Rs 100 crore in the Box Office.

Thalapathy Vijay was escorted out of the sets of his upcoming film Master by the Income Tax officials, which made the headlines across the state. However, after a raid, it was announced by the officials that Vijay had paid his taxes without any due. Directed by Atlee Kumar, Bigil is a sports drama, which has Nayanthara as the female lead. Vijay played dual roles in the film - one of a gangster father Rayappan and the other his son, Bigil, who was a football player turned coach. The film had Vivekh, Anand Raj, Yogi Babu in key roles.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in Master directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Nayanthara will be seen as the female leads. The film was supposed to be released on April 8. However, it did not happen as per the plan due to the ongoing COVID 19 outbreak.

Credits :Twitter

